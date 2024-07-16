Sound Bites: Staying cool in 100-degree heat

Good morning. A heat advisory is in effect on Long Island and in Connecticut until Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index value for this time period is expected to reach over 100 degrees.

In response, Gov. Ned Lamont initiated Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol, which will remain active until Wednesday night. Cooling centers will remain open to the public at this time. Officials recommend people and pets stay indoors and drink lots of water to maintain a healthy body temperature.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin will be among the featured speakers at this week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Zeldin, a former Long Island Congressman, grew his stature in GOP politics with his closer-than-usual loss to Governor Kathy Hochul two years ago. In 2020, he served on the legal team to defend then-president Donald Trump from impeachment. Trump will be formally nominated for reelection on Thursday.

Lawmakers are proposing a memorial for residents of Fire Island who have died from the AIDS virus. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) proposed a bill that would allow the Fire Island Pines Foundation to build a memorial for island residents who died from AIDS. As of 2022, over 130,000 people diagnosed with AIDS statewide have died. Gillibrand called Fire Island a “safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Connecticut’s House Minority Leader wants lawmakers to cap the cost of state pensions. Connecticut paid out over 2.6 billion in pension benefits last year. The highest-paid retirees received over $300,000, and hundreds more drew six-figure pensions. State Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) tells The Hartford Courant cost of living increases are generous and are pushing more retirees into six figures. Under a key change approved this year, all state employees hired after July 1, 2017 have a combination of pension benefits and a 401k plan.

The New London school district will implement a new transitional kindergarten program for the 2024-25 school year. The district said students up to four and a half years old will learn play-based activities to develop their reading, math and social skills. This was made in response to a new state law that requires children who turn five years old before September to be eligible for kindergarten admission. About 30 kids have been selected so far to be the first students.

New Haven has begun work on a $2.6 million project to improve traffic on Quinnipiac Avenue. The Quinnipiac Avenue Traffic Calming Project will pave the avenue and install raised crosswalks and intersections, speed tables and sidewalks. The city says it’s meant to keep people from speeding in the area and to make pedestrians safer. Roughly 50 car crashes took place on the avenue in 2023, with 85 the previous year. Construction is expected to be complete by September or October.

The Great South Bay Music Festival is turning 16! More than 55 performers are scheduled to play, including Yes and Dark Star Orchestra, at Long Island’s longest-running music fest from Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 21, in Patchogue. Organizers say the festival will feature multiple homemade markets, wine gardens and a food court.