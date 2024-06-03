Sound Bites: Avoid traveling near Cricket World Cup

Good morning — Nassau County officials are urging people who don’t have tickets to avoid Eisenhower Park for the Cricket World Cup. The 12-day tournament will host eight matches between last Saturday and June 12. Parking is available at the Nassau County Veterans Memorial Coliseum parking lot, and shuttle service will run to Eisenhower Park.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing

Eleven Connecticut cities and towns are two years late on submitting affordable housing proposals. A 2017 law requires municipalities to submit plans to increase housing to the state every five years, without consequences if they don’t. Among them are Norwalk and Deby, which are in the process of making final reviews and could submit their plans by the end of the summer.

New York’s public campaign finance matching program dolled out millions of dollars to state legislative candidates in its first full election cycle this year. More than 50 candidates have received nearly $6 million in public funds ahead of the June 25 primary. The program aims to to help a more diverse slate of candidates with small donors compete with established, well-funded candidates.

The driver accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Connecticut trooper on Interstate 84 in Southington last week was under the influence of drugs at the time. Alex Oyola-Sanchez is charged with a DUI, manslaughter, evading police and other charges. He is being held on $1.5 million bail.

Connecticut should explore selling John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, according to a consultant report, as a way to offset state funding concerns at UConn Health Center. Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the $500,000 analysis due to increasing budget constraints for state academic medical centers. State support for the health center has been shrinking since the early 1990s. UConn hospitals have since boosted revenues to account for more than half of their overall budget. The report shows the operating revenue from John Dempsey Hospital is about 20% of the size of other comparable public university health systems.

A New York law requires EpiPen auto-injectors in certain public venues. The measure applies to indoor and outdoor venues with a capacity of at least 1,000 people. The idea for the bill began after a young boy had a severe reaction to a food allergy at a Yankees game in 2021 and was saved by his mom using an EpiPen.

A state Supreme Court ruled that Central Connecticut State University must reinstate a former director of student conduct who was fired five years ago after an armed standoff with police. The court found the school failed to establish that Christopher Dukes was guilty of domestic violence charges filed against him by police because he was never convicted.