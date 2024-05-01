Sound Bites: LIPA energy assets at risk from climate change impacts

Good morning. Long Island Power Authority assets are at risk of climate change-induced floods and severe storms. According to PSEG Long Island’s Climate Change Vulnerability study, the sea level is expected to increase by 16 inches by the 2050s and 30 inches by the 2080s.

Heat waves are also expected to become more frequent and last longer as cold temperature days decrease throughout this year. Coastal wind speeds are also expected to increase, leading to more frequent tropical cyclone landfall. PSEG recommends that LIPA implement a climate change resiliency plan to better prepare energy outlets against these developments.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The Connecticut State Capitol Building was on lockdown for about an hour Tuesday afternoon after police received reports of a person who said they “intended to kill everyone on the grounds.” Capitol Police say they received a call from the Hartford Police about a possible threat at the Capitol, according to the Connecticut Mirror. Officers swept the area with bomb-sniffing dogs but found nothing. Police say the situation is still under investigation.

Tent encampment cleared from Yale. University and New Haven authorities cleared out another pro-Palestinian tent encampment on Tuesday morning. Forty tents have been removed from the university’s downtown campus since Sunday. No suspensions or arrests were issued, as protestors had already left the area. University officials say tents violate school policy and disrupt academic activity.

Testing is still underway on the chemical drums unearthed at Bethpage Community Park. So far, 16 drums encased in concrete have been discovered at the site, formerly used as a chemical dumping ground by Grumman Aerospace. Officials with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the drums do not present any immediate threat to public health.

New York DOT will tackle Long Island roadway projects. The state will invest $27 million to improve Nassau and Suffolk County roads. Four East End intersections will be reconfigured to reduce travel time, Jericho Turnpike will be repaved and new barriers will be installed along the Sunrise Highway. All of the projects are expected to be completed by the fall.

Stamford expected to keep two school holidays after a previous vote to remove them. Students currently have Columbus/Indigenous Peoples and Veterans days off, but the Board of Education had voted to keep school in session. A revote on the calendar will determine if students will have those days off for the next two school years. The days off will likely remain after officials pointed out the cost of keeping schools open for the extra two days.

New York clarifies school bus safety law. The new state budget has clarified a law meant to protect children who ride school buses and ticket drivers who illegally pass them. A driver passing a stopped school bus can be prosecuted based on photographic or video evidence. A new provision requires all drivers to stop for school buses, even if they are not picking up or dropping off children.

WWE founder Vince McMahon allowed to sell more TKO Group Holdings shares. TKO confirmed that McMahon can continue to sell his remaining shares in the company on Friday. He has already sold $400 million worth of shares this year. McMahon’s remaining shares could earn $774 million in profit.