Sound Bites: Cancer-causing cadmium found in West Islip

Good morning. Harmful carcinogens have been found in the soil and water in West Islip. This is four years after a Department of Environmental Conservation cleanup of the former Dzus Fastener Co. High found levels of cancer-causing cadmium in the groundwater and surface water of Willetts Creek.

The DEC blames property owner Island Associates for the contamination after the company removed an asphalt cap meant to contain the harmful material. Residents are advised to limit fish consumption from nearby Lake Capri to once a month. Suffolk County Water Authority officials say no public drinking water supply wells have been exposed. The DEC intends to have Island Associates conduct another cleanup later this year.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

George Santos withdraws from NY-1 race. The former congressman from Long Island was running as an independent in New York’s first congressional district. He said he withdrew to prevent Democrats from taking control of the House. In a post on X, Santos accused Democrats of spreading antisemitism, and said he would run for another position in the future. Democrats John Avlon and Nancy Goroff plan to unseat Republican Congressman Nick LaLota in the first district.

Trees were illegally removed from Governor Ned Lamont’s Greenwich home. More than 180 trees were cut down on the property and neighboring private land in November, according to the town’s Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Agency. The Agency has since issued violations for the unauthorized removal. Potential fines will be discussed at a special wetland meeting on Monday.

Former MIT student sentenced to 35 years for the murder of a Yale student. In 2021, Qinxuan Pan shot Kevin Jiang multiple times in New Haven before fleeing to Alabama, where he was arrested four months later. Pan pleaded guilty to murder charges in February and apologized for his actions at his sentencing on Tuesday. Pan will not be eligible for parole. Police do not believe the two students had a prior relationship.

Officials reveal the cause of the emergency Southern State Parkway plane landing in February. The National Transportation Safety Board determined a student pilot utilized improper fuel management, forcing the instructor to land the single-engine plane. No one in the plane or on the parkway was injured.

Connecticut legislators to introduce a bill banning injection drug sales. It's in response to suspicions that the Hamden-based drug manufacturing company Absolute Standards is developing and selling lethal injection drugs. Attorney General William Tong will look into the company's activities. Hamden representative Josh Elliott said a ban would be a natural extension of the state’s ban on the death penalty.

Milford carnival begins this week! The Connecticut Post Mall Carnival will run Thursday through Sunday, May 5. The carnivalwill be open weekdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and weekends from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides, games, food wagons, and more will be offered. Ticket prices and ride availability are subject to change based on weather.