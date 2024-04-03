Sound Bites: Bridgeport reserves same-day marriages for residents only

Good morning. Couples who live outside of Bridgeport can no longer take advantage of same-day marriage services at City Hall, starting April 15.

City residents will still be offered same-day marriage services, but must fill out an online marriage license applicationbefore making an appointment. The Office of Vital Records will expand its hours to be open from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The city’s chief administrative officer previously ordered city workers not to officiate weddings while on the clock, in response to multiple complaints.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Holbrook couple arraigned for killing their one-year-old. Joseph Adonis died from fentanyl, cocaine and heroin ingestion in January. A judge ordered DNA testing on the drugs’ packaging to tie the parents to the toxins. Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock will remain in county jail as their case proceeds.

New London State Pier could begin Vineyard Wind construction soon. The wind development company proposed a new offshore wind farm to Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island officials last week. The 1,200-megawatt Vineyard Wind 2 project would power over 650,000 homes. It’s expected to generate $2.3 billion in direct expenditure.

Two men have been indicted for the fatal shooting of an NYPD detective. Guy Rivera shot Jonathan Diller during a traffic stop in Queens last week. He is charged with first and second-degree murder. The driver, Lindy Jones, was charged with illegal weapons possession. Jones will return to court on April 16. Rivera will appear in court on May 7.

Connecticut's inspector general calls for more police protections. Robert Devlin wants a law requiring residents to report knowledge of a police officer in danger. The new law would be based on California’s 1976 Tarasoff case, which required mental health professionals to report if a patient threatened to harm someone. It’s in response to the death of two Bristol officers who were ambushed in 2022. Devlin is still investigating the incident.

Hartford HealthCare to make hospital upgrades statewide. The healthcare system will use $150 million in new debt financing. Part of this fund will be used to build Connecticut’s first Proton Therapy Center in Wallingford, in partnership with Yale New Haven Health. The $75 million facility will offer cancer radiation treatment. It’s expected to be complete by 2026.

Connecticut DCF returns $1.4 million of federal reimbursements. A state audit found the department spent $1.4 million in unauthorized expenditures on children who were not eligible for the state’s Foster Care Program. A DCF spokesman said this error did not cause the state to lose any revenue.

UConn women’s basketball is in the NCAA Final Four. The Huskies beat the University of Southern California by a score of 80-73 on Monday. UConn will face the University of Iowa on Friday. If they win, they’ll have to face either North Carolina State or the University of South Carolina for the championship.