Sound Bites: Bridgeport may close six schools due to unsafe buildings

Good morning — Superintendent Carmela Levy-David is proposing the closure of six schools in Bridgeport due to unsafe building conditions and poor academic performance. The schools, which serve 1,400 students, are considered inefficient and lack safety equipment. The closures would be scheduled through June 2026. School board members argue that the buildings have been neglected due to a lack of funding.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

New York looks to curb toll evasion on state bridges. Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposals to crack down on drivers who obscure license plates to avoid tolls are gaining momentum in the State Legislature. The issue is causing the state to lose nearly $50 million annually on toll evasion. Hochul proposes suspending vehicle registrations for non-paying tolls, giving law enforcement authority to seize license plate covers, increasing fines and banning the sale of "vanish plates."

Legislation would clarify when Connecticut police can pause or mute their body cameras. The sponsor is State Rep. Maryam Khan, who was assaulted last July when leaving Eid al-Adha prayer services at the XL Center in Hartford. Andrey Desmond cornered Khan and held her in a chokehold. Desmond was chased away by two bystanders, arrested by police and is now in court facing six felonies. Khan said her conversations with law enforcement about pressing charges were muted on the bodycam.

A possible second cannabis lab is opening in Connecticut. Analytics Labs CT, an offshoot of a Massachusetts-based lab, is currently undergoing licensure. The lab will offer testing options and monitoring for cannabis products, ensuring quality and safety standards. The state has agreed to raise allowable yeast and mold levels in cannabis sold in Connecticut, allowing for quicker product availability. Another facility — AltaSci lab — closed last March.

Over half of Asian New Yorkers experienced hateful acts last year. A survey by The Asian American Foundation has revealed that over half of the state’s AAPI population experienced race-related hate in 2023. The survey found that 54% experienced insults, harassment, threats, or physical attacks in the past year. Another 62% say they witnessed another Asian New Yorker experiencing hate. Most respondents seek better relations with police and mental health services.

A bill in Connecticut would stop police from conducting low-level traffic stops. This bill would ban traffic stops for minor offenses, such as broken tail lights, tinted windows or missing reflectors. Violators would get a ticket in the mail instead of getting pulled over. Supporters of the bill hope this will reduce the disproportionate policing of Black and Brown communities and help police focus their efforts on stopping traffic fatalities and other higher-level crimes.

Bridgeport has proposed a 22% increase to the school system’s budget next year. Under the proposal, the city’s contribution to the $309 million budget would increase by $16.7 million. Levy-David said the increase would replace the federal COVID aid that is expiring.

Former Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has accepted a position as assistant vice president of operations at Northwell Health. Bellone will be based at Staten Island University Hospital. Northwell Health, based on Long Island, is New York’s largest private employer. A proposed merger with Nuvance Health would extend its footprint into western Connecticut.

The Connecticut legislature is considering a ban on the possession and sale of shark fins. New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts already have bans in place. “Shark-finning” is the removal of a shark’s fin and tail before throwing it back into the ocean. While the practice is illegal in U.S. waters, the proposed legislation would prevent Connecticut from becoming a hub for the shark fin trade.

Police on Long Island have increased patrols at mosques as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan gets underway. This comes after a man was arrested last month at the Islamic Center of Melville. There are an estimated 100,000 Muslims on Long Island.