Sound Bites: Bridgeport, New Haven programs receive funds to reduce youth crime, violence

Good morning. The first series of grants from the state Department of Public Health were awarded to seven organizations across Connecticut to help prevent gun violence. Almost $265,000 was awarded to each organization with around $88,000 distributed annually for three years.

New Haven will use the funds to create MakeHerSpace, a group violence prevention program for teenage girls. Bridgeport’s Career Resources Inc and Hang Time will use funds to support previously incarcerated teenage fathers, and the Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program will expand initiatives to reduce youth crime.

Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said these funds will support programs and safety in high-risk areas.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

U.S. Rep George Santos faces another expulsion vote on Thursday. The motion to expel Santos (R-NY) was filed on Tuesday after finding that Santos repeatedly lied about his past and committed alleged campaign finance fraud. This will be Santos’ third time facing expulsion this year. If the motion passes, Santos will become the first member of Congress to be removed who is not convicted in a court of law or for treason.

A New Haven man who attacked police was sentenced to 25 years in prison. In October 2021, Frankie Montes-Rivera stole several vehicles including a tractor trailer and struck multiple cars on the I-95 highway. No one was killed. He later assaulted a police officer and an inspector for the state’s attorney’s office who attempted to arrest him. Montes-Rivera pleaded guilty to these crimes in September.

The Town of Southold is planning to acquire an abandoned Coast Guard station on Fishers Island. Town Supervisor Scott Russell intends to purchase the property to create more housing for state troopers to maintain a police presence. Troopers were pulled from the area in October leaving only two officers to patrol the area. The cost of the station is unknown but purchase of the station may take years to complete.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre proposed their “best and final offer” to reach a settlement with 600 survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Most survivors will receive at least $100,000 in cash as the Diocese attempts to distribute a total of $200 million to survivors. If accepted, this offer will allow the Diocese to emerge from bankruptcy and continue operating. James Stang, the survivors' lawyer, told Newsday he intends to reject the latest offer.

A PSEG Long Island lineman is suing the company and National Grid for discrimination during his 21-year career. Andre Hinds witnessed nooses hung on company work yards and was allegedly subjected to harassment when racist photoshopped images of himself circulated amongst employees. Hinds claims he was withheld job opportunities and promotions due to his race. He seeks monetary damages and penalties for PSEG Long Island.

People may have seen fewer turkeys walking through their yards lately — but Connecticut’s turkey populations remain stable this holiday season. According to the Washington Post, turkey populations have declined by over 1 million or 18% over the last two decades. Researchers cite climate change, habitat loss and predatory house cats. In contrast, local turkey populations have increased since 2007 with female turkeys able to successfully raise around four poults annually.