Sound Bites: Connecticut Water Company rate hike coming in July

Connecticut Water Co. has applied for an 18.1% rate increase to go into effect in July 2024.

The Clinton-based company said the rate increase will aid the recovery of more than $135 million in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. It also plans to expand its water assistance program to help different income eligibility levels and offer tiered discounts to mitigate the increase.

The company supplies water to more than 107,000 customers in 60 municipalities statewide, including New Haven and the Naugatuck Valley.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A Connecticut commission reprimands their boss with allegations of racism. The state Public Defender Commission delivered the five-page reprimand of TaShun Bowden-Lewis, who became the first Black woman to be named its chief earlier this year. The reprimand alleges discrimination against those who disagree with her. The commission has given her specific measures expected to rectify her behavior.

Climate change threatens the survival of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to an MTA report, half of Metro-North’s Hudson Line and Long Island Rail Road stations need upgrades to prevent the damaging effects of climate change. It shows that most elevators, railroad cars and its entire fleet of buses must be replaced by 2043. The public transit infrastructure’s estimated value is $ 1.5 trillion; lawmakers are concerned about the lack of a price tag attached to improvements.

New Haven's unhoused residents will soon have a place to stay. The city Board of Alders has approved the purchase of a Days Inn hotel for $6.9 million. The plan is to convert the building into a non-congregate shelter. Several alders’ raised concerns against the proposal due to the large population living in encampments, as well as the potential danger to people crossing Route 80. Velma George, the city's homeless coordinator, said New Haven is in the midst of a housing crisis, with a vacancy rate of just 1.3%.

A Patchogue woman rejects a judge’s deal to avoid a second trial. Anne Marie Drago was convicted for killing Brentwood gang activist Evelyn Rodrigues, mother of teen Kayla Cuevas, who was murdered by the MS13 gang. Her conviction was thrown out on appeal in 2021. Now, Drago has rejected the judge’s offer to avoid a second trial and serve a 90-day prison sentence.

New Haven looks to bridge the digital divide. Mayor Justin Elicker, Economic Development Officer Dena Mack and other city officials announced that the city plans to use federal grant money to provide monthly subsidies for eligible low-income households’ internet bills. The goal is to improve internet affordability. The program will not affect local internet providers Frontier Communications and Comcast.

A Smithtown bus driver is fired for alcohol consumption on the job. District officials promptly removed the bus driver mid-route after receiving photographs of them consuming alcohol while picking up students on Wednesday. Officials found an alcoholic beverage on board the bus. Superintendent Mark Secaur said the bus driver would no longer transport students.