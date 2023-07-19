Sound Bites: Wolcott resident charged with assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

Good morning. Richard Markey, 38, of Wolcott, Conn., has been arrested on felony charges for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Markey was a part of the mob that broke into the Capitol and pushed through law enforcement defense to get through the exterior archway tunnel. He was seen attacking officers on their heads with a police baton after climbing on top of fellow rioters.

Over 1,000 insurrectionists have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol. Nearly half of been sentenced jailtime for their convictions.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino wants to fix the passport backlog. Garbarino (R-NY) joined with five other members of Congress in writing a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mitigate application delays and address passport agency staffing shortages. He said some New Yorkers have been forced to drive to other towns or other states just to receive a passport.

Suffolk County will spend $25 million for three sewer projects in Islip. County Executive Steve Bellone announced the projects are located in Oakdale, West Islip, and Holbrook. The money will from the county’s Water Infrastructure Fund to help connect over 1,600 parcels of land to sewers in an effort to reduce nitrogen leaking into the Great South Bay from outdated septic systems and cesspools.

An East Haven juvenile accidentally shot himself in the leg on Sunday. East Haven police officers were able to provide medical aid to the Hughes Street juvenile before transporting him to Yale New Haven Hospital from non-life threatening injuries. Officers determined that the .40 caliber pistol the juvenile used was stolen from North Carolina in 2011. They were charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He appeared in state Superior Court in New Haven on Monday.

An investigation is underway into a Manchester police-involved shooting on Sunday. Officer Haylee Ouellette responded to a domestic disturbance on North Main street where she was confronted by Joseph DiLoreto. DiLoreto was armed with a knife and repeatedly advanced towards her. Ouellette attempted to stop him with her taser but was unsuccessful. Ouellette shot DiLoreto in the thigh after he refused to drop the knife and cease his advances. DiLoreto was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Khan's attacker faces charged with additional counts of sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. Andrey Desmond assaulted Khan, D-Hartford, in late June when he grabbed her neck and attempted to forcibly kiss Khan where her family attended a Eid al-Adha prayer service at the XL Center in Hartford. Two bystanders subdued Desmond and he was arrested on a $250,000 bond. Desmond will return to Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 22.

New York State wines will be sold in Puerto Rico for the first time. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the State Office of Trade and Tourism will partner with wine wholesaler Serrallés Imports and Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery to select a series of wines made near Finger Lake to be transported to Puerto Rico . Hochul hopes to expand the selection of wines and wineries participating in this trade initiative in the future.

An island in Lake Pocotopaug, Connecticut, is looking for a tenant. In 2005, Jack Soloman and his daughter Susie Adams purchased Laurel Island. It was owned by the Boy Scouts in the 1940s. Six cabins and lodges are being rented on the small island that can house a total of 39 people. The whole island can be rented for a weekend for $5,500, or a whole week for $10,000. Renters can reach the island via pontoon boat.