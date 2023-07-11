Sound Bites: A Connecticut church is fighting school vaccination requirements

Good morning. A Connecticut church is fighting mandatory vaccination required by the state.

The Milford Christian Church, which operates a K-12 school, preschool and day care, has filed suit against the state departments of health, education and early childhood, claiming the vaccine requirements violate their religious beliefs. The church alleges that some COVID-19 vaccines are produced using cell lines from aborted fetuses. The church opposes abortion.

The suit is the result of a 2021 state law that removes religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Under state law, all children must be vaccinated to attend school.

The state has asked the court to dismiss the suit, arguing that the defendants don’t have the legal authority to challenge the statute.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

There’s money on the table for local businesses in New Haven. The New Haven Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem program launched Monday to provide $8.7 million to support and sustain local businesses to create new jobs and promote economic growth in the city. Seven hundred fifty grants of $6,000 will be awarded to struggling businesses over the next five years.

Connecticut is expected to evaluate how state-owned buildings are used. The state Bond Commission approved a $1.5 million study to determine whether to consolidate state departments into older facilities. Several state agencies are using office space less as more employees continue to work remotely following the pandemic. The fund will also replace degrading office equipment and help determine sale viability of aging properties.

New York’s first speed camera program ticketed nearly 9,000 drivers from mid-May to mid-June. The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program launched in late April in response to an increase in work zone injuries from speeding vehicles. Cameras were deployed across the state and would issue tickets to vehicles driving 10 miles over the speed limit. Offenders could be fined as much as $100 per incident, with 60% of the fine going towards funding work zone safety projects.

Connecticut cities and towns are allowed automated red light and speeding cameras. Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation in response to an increase in traffic-related deaths in the state; in 2022, 366 people died in traffic accidents. These cameras record images of cars driving 10 miles over the speed limit and failing to properly stop at traffic lights. The camera can be installed at intersections, schools, pedestrian safety zones and other areas.

West Haven is considering issuing a curfew at city beaches after several teenager's were seen acting disruptive and violent toward coastline properties and residents. During a community meeting , residents said teenagers knocked down shelves in dollar stores, slapped a Dunkin’ Donuts employee, drove ATVs on the beach and broke glass bottles. The curfew would restrict minors from entering the beach between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Worsening climate change is causing insurance prices to skyrocket. In 2022, the United States lost over $165 billion from climate-related disasters, according to a Federal Insurance Office report . Only 60% of that cost was covered by insurance. The report recognized Connecticut’s Insurance Department as a leading institution in guiding insurers to manage financial risks with climate change. The state files a biannual bulletin on how the department is addressing climate-related risks.

Suffolk County residents should avoid bathing in 63 local beaches. The county Department of Health Services issued an advisory on Monday after recent heavy rainfall caused stormwater runoff to merge with nearby beaches. Health officials are concerned that harmful bacteria from the stagnant water sources will spread in the coastal waters. Contact with contaminated water could result in stomach illness and irritation of the eyes, nose, ears and throat.