Sound Bites: Flood warnings are in effect

Good morning. A flood warning is in effect for coastal Connecticut and Long Island, as well as the rest of the Northeast, due to several inches of excessive rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. New Haven and New London counties, in addition to Montauk, are the most concerning.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Lowell Weicker will be laid to rest Monday. The 92-year-old Weicker, a former Connecticut governor, U.S. Senator and Greenwich First Selectman, died on June 28. Governor Ned Lamont will lead the mourners at a 10:30 a.m. funeral at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greenwich. Afterwards, Weicker will be buried in the Putnam Cemetery.

On Long Island, the Selden community mourns 17-year-old Robert Bush. More than 200 friends, family and teammates lined the hall of Stony Brook University Hospital on Friday night to honor the teenager, who had been on life support after collapsing during football conditioning at Newfield High School last Monday. He was declared clinically dead Friday. Family members tell Newsday his organs have so far saved three people.

Two suspects are at large in Wednesday’s shooting at New Haven’s Union Station, according to new security video released by MTA Police. Officials said the shooting was a result of an argument on a Metro North train that spilled out onto the platform. The suspects were last seen boarding a bus towards the New Haven Green.

Long Island’s first recreational marijuana dispensary opened Saturday. The dispensary, known as "Strain Stars LLC,” is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs. Kamaldeep Singh, who also holds a hemp cannabinoid retail license, is a social justice license, which is set aside for people or family members of those convicted of a cannabis-related crime. For the last five years, he has owned and operated a gas station in Whitestone.

Four popular swimming spots in Connecticut are closed due to water quality issues. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns residents to avoid Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury, Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent and Quaddick State Park in Thompson. Bacterial levels exceeded water quality standards. Contact with contaminated water causes stomach illness and irritation of the eyes, nose, ears and throat.

A West Babylon Pond is closed due to blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria was found in the waterbody located on the east side of Brookvale Avenue between Raynor Street and Pratt Street in West Babylon. Health officials ask residents not to use, swim, or wade in these waters and keep their children and pets away from the area.

The nation’s largest indoor pickleball complex is set to open Monday in Stamford. The 80,000-square-foot complex will take over the former “Saks Off Fifth Avenue” in the Stamford Town Center.