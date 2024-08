Spend your mornings with Emily Boyer and great classical music. Enjoy the works of Beethoven, Mozart, Brahms, and their celebrated contemporaries, alongside hidden gems that promise to surprise and delight. Emily brings you a selection that blends the classics you know and love with fresh discoveries, including new releases and works by contemporary composers. Tune in and let the music set the perfect tone for your day.

91.1 WSHU, weekdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.