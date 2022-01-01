Storytelling is what public radio does best. The reporting, music and stories you hear on WSHU are vivid, authentic and they make you feel something.

Now we want to hear your stories. Tell us why you listen or what your favorite public radio moment is.

Everyone who participates gets a token of our appreciation and a chance to win a Super Fan swag bag. We might even share your testimonial on the air, on our website or on social media!

Fill out the form below to share your story!

If you would like to submit a photo to accompany your story that WSHU may use for our website and social media accounts, please email it to __________.