Public Trails

The Norwalk River Valley Trial and the Empire Trail are two major projects underway in our region to expand and preserve open spaces for public use. But efforts to grow more greenscapes in our region are not easy. What’s the current health of the public trail system in Connecticut and New York? Our guests:
- Stacey Stern, program specialist, UConn Extension
- Robin Dropkin, executive director, Parks & Trails New York
- Kate Rattan, principal transportation planner, Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments
- Bob Duff, majority leader, Connecticut State Senate, D-Norwalk
- Pat Sesto, president, Norwalk River Valley Trail Board