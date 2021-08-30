Photos: Scenes from Hurricane Ida As It Pummels Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ida made U.S. landfall as a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Ida nearly doubled in strength in a day, fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. More than 800,000 people are without power in Louisiana after Ida barreled through the state.

"This is one of the strongest storms to make landfall in modern times," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Sunday afternoon briefing.

Ida strikes on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, blamed for 1,800 deaths in 2005. Ida is a test for an elaborate new flood protection system designed to protect New Orleans from the devastating levee breaches back then.

The past few days saw residents of Louisiana preparing for the storm with many people evacuated while others are sheltering in place. Louisiana officials are urging residents to stay off the roads Monday morning while damage assessments are underway.

Here is a look at the area.

