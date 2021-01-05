New York Loosens Restrictions on Canned Wine

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has lifted restrictions that would allow wineries in New York to sell 12 ounce and 8.4-ounce individual cans of wine.

The decision comes following a year-and-a-half-long push from U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer who said in a statement that "allowing winemakers to sell their products in the most popular-sized cans will lead to further economic growth and allow producers to capitalize on an explosive trend."

Beforehand, wineries could only sell wine in 12.7-ounce cans, which are more expensive and harder to find.

Schumer said New York's wine industry is worth $4.8 billion and the canned wine market accounts for $200 million of that. In the last year, canned wine sales have grown by 68%.