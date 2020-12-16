New Haven Mayor Asks For Kindness, Patience With Snow Storm

New Haven, Connecticut, officials are opening up portions of City Hall to shelter unhoused residents through the snow storm.

Mayor Justin Elicker cautioned snowfall could reach up to two inches an hour through Wednesday night, and there are fewer options for shelter during the pandemic.

“Typically we would open up a number of the libraries as warming centers," Elicker said. "This time around we’re reluctant to have spaces open where a lot of people can congregate.”

Public school gymnasiums have also been outfitted with cots, in case of widespread power outages. Elicker said he has been in touch with utility companies. United Illuminating does not expect 45 mile-an-hour winds to cause power outages, now that leaves have dropped from trees.

Elicker asks residents to check on their neighbors and be patient with snow removal.

“Tomorrow morning, it’s not likely you’re going to see your street cleaned. You’ve got to be patient and crews will be working very hard to clean up some snow but it’s going to take some time," Elicker said.

About forty city plows and 9 contractors will work to clear the roads while a parking ban goes into effect for downtown at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Odd-side street parking is banned in neighborhoods, too.