Metro-North Appeals To U.S. Supreme Court In Death Of Darien Man Who Fell On Tracks

Attorneys for Metro-North have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lawsuit claiming the railroad was negligent in the death of a Darien man who fell in front of an oncoming train.

The lawsuit was brought by the widow of 55-year-old Kevin Murphy. He died after falling onto the tracks at the Noroton Heights station in March 2013.

In a report by the Connecticut Law Tribune, the lawsuit claims Metro-North is responsible for the death because the train was going 70 miles per hour on the track closest to the station.

Metro-North claims that they were compliant with federal regulations, which allow for trains to go more than 70 miles per hour.

In July the Connecticut Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that found Metro-North was not responsible for the death because Murphy had slipped on an icy platform.