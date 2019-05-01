General Assembly Committee Approves $43 Billion Biennial Budget

The Connecticut General Assembly Appropriations Committee approved a $43.3 billion two-year state budget proposal on Tuesday. It sets the stage for final budget negotiations in June with Democratic Governor Ned Lamont.

State Senator Cathy Osten, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, says the proposal is a bit higher than the budget presented by Lamont in February.

The budget proposal funds public education at current levels. And it provides more money than what Lamont allocated for juvenile justice programs, seniors on fixed incomes and the state’s community college system.

“We are a quarter of a percent above the governor’s budget. $50 million in year one and $80 million in year two.”

Representative Toni Walker, who shares the committee chair with Osten, says a number of items require further negotiation with Lamont.

“There are a lot of the big ones: teacher retirement, family and medical leave, paid family and medical leave, minimum wage and a public option.”

Lamont says he’s open to negotiations that allow the state to live within its means.

Len Fasano, the Senate Republican minority leader, criticized the proposal.

He says it’s more of the same fuzzy math, new earmarks, new spending and higher taxes Democrats have proposed in the past.