Fauci Says Connecticut In Good Place To Reopen Schools

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease says Connecticut's low COVID-19 infection rate should encourage the reopening of schools.

“Its always up to the final decision of the responsible parent to do what’s best for the child. We can only show you that when the infection is low at the level you are seeing now the risk is low. But if you do start to see infections you may need to pull back", Fauci said.

He was a guest on Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Fauci says unlike many other states, Connecticut is in a good place in dealing with the pandemic. He says the state now has the ability to monitor and contain any flare ups.

Connecticut’s current COVID-19 infection rate is at point seven percent. Long Island, New York is at one point three percent.