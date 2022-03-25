Educators wanted: Connecticut finds new ways to stem a teacher shortage

There’s a teacher shortage in Connecticut. That’s nothing new.

The state has struggled for years to keep educators. The problem is fueled by rising retirements and dropping rates of students entering teacher preparation programs. Add a pandemic to that and the problem becomes more complex. This month the Hartford school system has hired teachers from Puerto Rico for their bilingual program. So how are other school systems addressing this challenge as we emerge from the pandemic?

Guests:

Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association

Ana Batista, president of the Bridgeport Education Association

Dr. Donald Perras, educational consultant

Gwen Samuel of the Connecticut Parents Union

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford Public Schools