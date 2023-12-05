© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Brandon Patrick George

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Brandon Patrick George
Brandon Patrick George

Grammy-nominated flutist Brandon Patrick George is a member of Imani Winds and has appeared as a soloist with soloist with the Atlanta, Baltimore, and Albany symphonies, American Composers Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, among others. He’s also on the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music.

Suzanne spoke with Brandon Patrick George about his debut 2020 solo recording, and welcomed him back in Fall 2023 to talk about his second solo recording, TWOFOLD, which pairs solo flute works by composers such as C.P.E. Bach, Ruth Crawford Seeger, and Claude Debussy with new works by composers including Reena Esmail, Saad Haddad, and Shawn E. Okpebholo.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
