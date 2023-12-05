Conversation with Brandon Patrick George

Grammy-nominated flutist Brandon Patrick George is a member of Imani Winds and has appeared as a soloist with soloist with the Atlanta, Baltimore, and Albany symphonies, American Composers Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, among others. He’s also on the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music.

Suzanne spoke with Brandon Patrick George about his debut 2020 solo recording, and welcomed him back in Fall 2023 to talk about his second solo recording, TWOFOLD, which pairs solo flute works by composers such as C.P.E. Bach, Ruth Crawford Seeger, and Claude Debussy with new works by composers including Reena Esmail, Saad Haddad, and Shawn E. Okpebholo.