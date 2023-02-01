Dr. Rochelle *Sennet is a versatile musician, with a wide repertory. The prize-winning pianist has recorded (so far) two albums called BACH TO BLACK in which she combines works by Johann Sebastian Bach with works by Black composers including Samuel Coleridge Taylor, Frederick Tillis, and R. Nathaniel Dett, Florence Price, and many others. Dr. Sennet spoke with Suzanne about her life in music – beginning with her beloved first teacher and mentor – and some of the experiences along the way that have shaped her as a performer and teacher.

*seh-NET