SB Conversations 1400.jpg
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Rochelle Sennet

By Suzanne Bona
Published February 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST
Rochelle_Sennet_171Yamaha46507 (002).jpg

Dr. Rochelle *Sennet is a versatile musician, with a wide repertory. The prize-winning pianist has recorded (so far) two albums called BACH TO BLACK in which she combines works by Johann Sebastian Bach with works by Black composers including Samuel Coleridge Taylor, Frederick Tillis, and R. Nathaniel Dett, Florence Price, and many others. Dr. Sennet spoke with Suzanne about her life in music – beginning with her beloved first teacher and mentor – and some of the experiences along the way that have shaped her as a performer and teacher.

*seh-NET

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
