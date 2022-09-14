Kris Maddigan's winning music recipe for 'Cuphead The Delicious Last Course

When Cuphead, created by Studio MDHR was released in 2017, players and critics were charmed by the game's 1930's cartoon style, and by Kristoffer Maddigan's soundtrack, which ranged from classic Rags to Barbershop to 1930's-era Big Band jazz. After a few years' delay, the studio released Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course this summer. The new chapter gave Kris a chance to not only revisit the early jazz sounds he made so popular in the original Cuphead, but expand the music to include a bigger orchestra as well as a massive organ, and some really unusual instruments as well.

Recording around 100 musicians is a challenge, and trying to record the soundtrack during the pandemic, and in Canada and the U.S. was especially trying. Kris and his producers created an amazing mix in which the music sounds as though all the musicians were performing during the same session.

Kris says he's especially proud of his soundtracks when he hears from young musicians who want to play the instruments featured in the music, or band teachers who ask for the charts so they can share them with high school bands.

Both Cuphead soundtracks are available on Bandcamp

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Kristofer Maddigan

Cuphead The Delicious Last Course: Chef Saltbaker; Inkwell Island 4; A Farr-Off Isle; The Delicious Last Course; Gnome Way Out; Sno-Cult Scuffle; High Noon Hoopla; One Hell of a Dream; Baking the Wonder Tart