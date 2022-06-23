Yoko Honda and Cody Matthew Johnson's soundtrack for 'Trek to Yomi' crosses the centuries

Trek to Yomi, created by Leonard Menchiari and a small studio, is a pitch-perfect tribute to the classic films of Akira Kurosawa. Composers Cody Matthew Johnson and Yoko Honda, who was also the music director for the game, whittled down the instrumentation for their soundtrack to instruments that were used in Edo Period Japan hundreds of years ago.

Top Dollar PR Yoko Honda

Yoko spent months researching proper instruments and composing techniques to be respectful as well as authentic. She and Cody tracked down players of these ancient instruments in the U.S. and Japan to assemble a spare, haunting soundtrack that accompanies the film-like cinematics in the game as well as the Samurai action that immerses the player.

Top Dollar PR Cody Matthew Johnson

Young Samurai Hiroki looses his love Aiko in the mysterious spirit world of Yomi, and travels there to get her back. Creating the haunting musical signature of Yomi allowed Cody and Yoko more freedom to add electronic effects and process the music from the recording sessions in creative ways.

Episode tracklist: all tracks composed by Cody Matthew Johnson and Yoko Honda

Trek to Yomi: The Path that Lies Ahead; Deja Vue; Lover, Everlasting; Sakura Fubaki; Dancing Blades; Time is a Bending Reed; Sadatome, the General; Ara-Mitama, Fury Unbound; Kagerou, the General

