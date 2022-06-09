Michael Gordon Shapiro's soundtrack for 'Dice Legacy' is rustic and sophisticated

Dice Legacy, created by the small Italian developer Destiny Bit, isn't a typical world-building simulator. Its seemingly-rustic setting is actually a mysterious ring-world, populated by an unexpected group of inhabitants.

The game's composer, Michael Gordon Shapiro, synthesized these diverse concepts into a soundtrack that's rustic as well as sophisticated. He brought in cellist Simone Vitucci to be the main story teller in the music, as well as vocalist Eurielle and Mats Wester, Nyckelharpa. Mike says all these concepts gave him plenty of ideas, including writing as the seasons change from summer to winter.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Michael Gordon Shapiro, featuring Simone Vitucci, cello, Mats Wester, Nyckelharpa, and Eurielle, vocals

Dice Legacy: Arrivals; Skies of the Ringworld; Dice Legacy: Main Theme; A Forgotten Summer; The Dark Entity; The Unwelcome Snowfall; First Summer; Land in the Sky; Dawn in a New Land