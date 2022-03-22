Korean instruments shine in Maclaine Diemer's soundtrack for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, created by Arenanet, returns the epic story to the Korean-inspired region of Cantha, which has been evolving on its own as the series has taken players to other areas of the world. For composer Maclaine Diemer, it was an opportunity to highlight traditional Korean instruments along with creating an epic orchestral score, which players of Guild Wars expect.

Identifying key traditional instruments to include, and sourcing musicians to play them was a lengthy process, but Maclaine had some great resources, and he encouraged the players to improvise with the music he wrote for them, giving their performances authenticity.

Maclaine says working on End of Dragons has opened a door to a new musical world, which he hopes to explore further for future projects.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Maclaine Diemer, except where noted

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons: A Future Carved in Jade; Togo's Legacy; Solace and Respite; A New Era of Heroes (composed by Andi Roselund); End of Dragons; Heart of the Machine

Thanks to Kelly Wilson

