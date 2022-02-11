Gareth Coker: Looking to Halo's past and imagining its 'Infinite" future

When Gareth Coker was asked to be part of the composing team for 343 Industry's Halo Infinite, he knew he was in for an exciting challenge. The music for the original Halo, created by Marty O'Donnell and Mike Salvatori, set a very high bar for game soundtracks, and their Monks' Theme is still one of the most recognizable themes of all time.

343's Music Director Joel Yarger worked with the three composers on the team: Curtis Schweitzer, Joel Corelitz and Gareth to re-imagine some of the themes from the first three Halo games, sharing the responsibility between them. Gareth says when he was assigned to adapt the iconic One Final Effort from Halo 3, he took a lot of care with the orchestra to make sure the strings got the perfect bowing, because, as Gareth says, "get it wrong and you're messing with people's memories.

Gareth says one of the most satisfying aspects of working on the music for Halo Infinite was creating a musical identity for a new culture, the Endless, introduced at the end of the game. He says that gave him a chance to create something in his own voice.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Gareth Coker

Halo Infinite: Echo-216; Know My Legend; Escarum; The Road; Endless; A Message; Horn of Abolition

Thanks to Greg O-Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR