Music Respawn

Richard Jacques: "My soundtrack for 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' HAD to be epic!"

Published October 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT
Guardians of the Galaxy key art

In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, created by Eidos Montreal, the beloved team of mismatched heroes have banded together exploit the current disarray of the university, but a small mistake on their part sets a catastrophic chain of events in motion. Composer Richard Jacques says games with super heroes need an epic soundtrack, which he was thrilled to provide.

To create that epic sound, Richard assembled an orchestra and chorus of 90 musicians, recorded in sections in London's famed Abbey Road Studios. Although it was a challenge during the pandemic, Richard says the end result was everything he imagined.

Composer Richard Jacques

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Richard Jacques

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: We Got This; Good People Never Really Die; The Matriarch; Entering the Zone; Busted; Birthright; The Promise; It's All Gone

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Oonnor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
