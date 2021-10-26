Richard Jacques: "My soundtrack for 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' HAD to be epic!"

In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, created by Eidos Montreal, the beloved team of mismatched heroes have banded together exploit the current disarray of the university, but a small mistake on their part sets a catastrophic chain of events in motion. Composer Richard Jacques says games with super heroes need an epic soundtrack, which he was thrilled to provide.

To create that epic sound, Richard assembled an orchestra and chorus of 90 musicians, recorded in sections in London's famed Abbey Road Studios. Although it was a challenge during the pandemic, Richard says the end result was everything he imagined.

Top Dollar PR Composer Richard Jacques

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Richard Jacques

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: We Got This; Good People Never Really Die; The Matriarch; Entering the Zone; Busted; Birthright; The Promise; It's All Gone

