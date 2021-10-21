Tom Salta's stylish, stealthy soundtrack for Deathloop

Deathloop, created by Arkane Studios Lyon, is a stylish throwback to the action-packed films and TV shows from the 1960's and '70, with a twist: assassin Colt is stuck in a time loop, destined to relive the same day over and over until he gets rid of his targets. Composer Tom Salta created a stylish soundtrack that pulls from the elegance of James Bond, and the coolness of music from the era.

Tom started work on a Main Theme, but decided early on that it wasn't the right fit. That meant re-tooling some of the music that was already written to adapt to a theme that better reflected the visuals, characters and game play. The theme is so simple that Tom was able to use it as a musical thread that runs throughout the soundtrack.

Each of Colt's targets, as well as his antagonist, have very well-defined personalities, which gave Tom plenty of ideas for a musical signature for each of them. Tom gets into the fine details of how he created the soundtrack with a new Master Class course, which you can pre-order now, and he's offered a special discount code for Music Respawn listeners! RESPAWN-DL160

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Tom Salta

Deathloop: Break the Loop; Main Theme; Upper City; Target Charlie; Target Ergor; The Antenna; The Wharf; Juliana Menu; Target Alexis; Target Harriet

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR