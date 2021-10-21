© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
music_respawn_for_podcast.jpg
Music Respawn

Tom Salta's stylish, stealthy soundtrack for Deathloop

Published October 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
deathloop_ps5_1.jpeg
Bethesda and Arkane Studios, Lyon
/
VG247
A screenshot from Deathloop

Deathloop, created by Arkane Studios Lyon, is a stylish throwback to the action-packed films and TV shows from the 1960's and '70, with a twist: assassin Colt is stuck in a time loop, destined to relive the same day over and over until he gets rid of his targets. Composer Tom Salta created a stylish soundtrack that pulls from the elegance of James Bond, and the coolness of music from the era.

Tom started work on a Main Theme, but decided early on that it wasn't the right fit. That meant re-tooling some of the music that was already written to adapt to a theme that better reflected the visuals, characters and game play. The theme is so simple that Tom was able to use it as a musical thread that runs throughout the soundtrack.

Each of Colt's targets, as well as his antagonist, have very well-defined personalities, which gave Tom plenty of ideas for a musical signature for each of them. Tom gets into the fine details of how he created the soundtrack with a new Master Class course, which you can pre-order now, and he's offered a special discount code for Music Respawn listeners! RESPAWN-DL160

Episode tracklist:
all tracks composed by Tom Salta

Deathloop: Break the Loop; Main Theme; Upper City; Target Charlie; Target Ergor; The Antenna; The Wharf; Juliana Menu; Target Alexis; Target Harriet

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Tags

Music RespawnMusic RespawnVideo Game MusicTom Salta
Stay Connected
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington