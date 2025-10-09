Good at Heart - Coming Soon

Good at Heart explores the best of humanity: the folks who volunteer their time or choose low-pay/high-service jobs…the organizations that believe in and foster the good in all of us…and works of kindness, caring and service in our community.

Created by WSHU’s All Things Considered Host Randye Kaye, Good at Heart airs every other week, and an enhanced version will be available as a podcast.

Each episode, Randye Kaye speaks to community members who are making a difference and asks: What do you do? Who encourages you? Why do you think we’re here? Their answers may inspire you.

Look for the first episode of Good at Heart Tuesday, October 14, 2025. New episodes will air every other Tuesday on All Things Considered, with extended conversations available as a podcast.