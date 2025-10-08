© 2025 WSHU
After All Things

Food funding fulfilled

By Molly Ingram
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Connecticut has dipped into reserves to ensure the federal government shutdown does not affect residents who receive WIC benefits. Environmental groups in New York want Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill to protect horseshoe crabs. President Donald Trump wants an investigation into  U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut. In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy accused Trump of orchestrating what he called an authoritarian takeover of the federal government. Plus, how one New England organization is pushing to keep kids off smartphones.

Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
