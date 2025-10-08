Food funding fulfilled

Connecticut has dipped into reserves to ensure the federal government shutdown does not affect residents who receive WIC benefits. Environmental groups in New York want Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill to protect horseshoe crabs. President Donald Trump wants an investigation into U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut. In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy accused Trump of orchestrating what he called an authoritarian takeover of the federal government. Plus, how one New England organization is pushing to keep kids off smartphones.