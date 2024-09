Jake Cardinale is a graduate news intern at WSHU. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Communications and Media and is currently pursuing a master's degree, focusing on Sports Broadcasting at Sacred Heart University. Fun fact: Jake hosts a sports podcast every weekday called "Talkin Sports With Jake," which covers major topics in sports, both professional and college, and is available on YouTube. A native of East Northport, NY, Jake now lives in Bridgeport.