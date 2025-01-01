© 2025 WSHU
Off The Plank

For seven years, Off the Path has explored spots from New York to Boston and beyond — everything from quirky roadside attractions to eccentric oddities to places with deep historical significance. This season, Davis Dunavin is going to sea. We’re telling stories of submarines, lighthouses, white whales, sea monsters, and — of course — pirates. In fact, you’ll hear about quite a few pirates in this series, which is why we decided to call it Off the Plank.

Dunavin has always been fascinated by ships and the sea — maybe because he grew up in the landlocked parts of Middle America. From old sailing ships to lighthouses, there’s just something special about the places that tell the nautical history of New York and New England.

There are stories of famous pirates — Captain Kidd, Black Sam Bellamy, William Fly. There’s a female lighthouse keeper who performed heroic rescues and became a national celebrity. And there’s the story of Moby-Dick — with its deep ties to New Bedford, Massachusetts, once the whaling capital of the world.

As for the music, each podcast episode will end with a traditional song of the sea chosen and performed by the Ranzo Boys, a New York City-based folk trio. Some are shanties, some are ballads, but all of them tell sailors’ stories or celebrate aspects of life on the high seas.
  • Park ranger Dan Small leads the way into Dungeon Rock, a 173-foot-long tunnel dug by the Marble family in the 1800s.
    Off the Path
    The Ghost Pirate of Dungeon Rock (A Halloween Bonus Episode)
    Davis Dunavin
    In the mid-1800s, a father and son spent years digging a long, winding tunnel into solid rock on a hill in Lynn, Massachusetts. They said they were looking for lost treasure—with directions from a ghostly pirate.
  • Local historian Wayne Soini shows off an illustration of Gloucester's famous sea serpent.
    Off the Path
    Off the Plank: The Great Gloucester Sea Serpent
    Davis Dunavin
    Over two centuries ago, a sea serpent showed up in Gloucester Harbor, swimming and playing and splashing in full view of the townsfolk. It’s one of the most well-documented sea serpent sightings in history. But what was the mysterious creature?
  • Newport as it was seen in colonial times. Top left: Thomas Tew chats with New York Governor Benjamin Fletcher. Bottom Right: Ned Low, considered one of the most fearsome and ruthless pirates of all time.
    Off the Path
    Off the Plank: Pirate City USA
    Davis Dunavin
    Pirates terrorized the Atlantic coast in colonial times during what was called the Golden Age of piracy. But there was one place where pirates were welcomed with open arms — for a while. That place was Newport, Rhode Island.
  • Off the Path
    Off the Plank: The Ranzo Boys are Young, Queer and Here to Sing Sea Shanties
    Davis Dunavin
    This season of "Off the Path" has featured music from the Ranzo Boys, a New York City-based traditional folk music trio. In this episode, Davis Dunavin sits down with the Ranzo Boys to learn more about the stories behind the songs.
  • Off the Path
    Off the Plank: The Buried Treasure (Or Not) of Captain Kidd
    Davis Dunavin
    One of history’s most notorious pirates is Captain William Kidd. His legend is tied to rumors of the buried treasure he supposedly left up and down the Atlantic coast, from the Caribbean to Canada. But Captain Kidd insisted he wasn’t a pirate — and in reality, he may not have buried much treasure at all.
  • Ida Lewis poses in her boat alongside one of her beloved dogs.
    Off the Path
    Off the Plank: The Daring Rescues of Ida Lewis
    Davis Dunavin
    A lighthouse keeper in Newport, Rhode Island, became nationally famous in the late 1800s for rescuing sailors. Her name was Ida Lewis — and she drew the attention of a sitting president and the early suffragette movement.
  • The Hontvet house.
    Off the Path
    Off the Plank: Murder on Smuttynose Island (Revisited)
    Davis Dunavin
    There’s a 27-acre island off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire called Smuttynose Island. The population in 1873 was six: a family of Norwegian immigrants who rented the only house on the island. So it shocked the country when two of them were brutally murdered. The murder still inspires wild theories — and a bestselling book and movie — a century and a half later.
  • Pirate William Fly (left) and pastor Cotton Mather (right) met at least twice, according to records.
    Off the Path
    Off the Plank: The Pirate and the Preacher
    Davis Dunavin
    William Fly’s pirate career was short and brutal — and his death in 1726 is sometimes considered to mark the end of the days when pirates ruled the Atlantic. It began with a mutiny — led to a last-ditch conversion attempt — and ended with a gruesome display on an island in Boston Harbor.
  • Off the Path
    Off the Plank: Moby-Dick in New Bedford
    Davis Dunavin
    Herman Melville published one of the great American novels in 1851. Just in case you missed it in high school, a quick refresher: we follow Ishmael. He’s a crew member aboard the whaling ship the Pequod. Its captain, Ahab, is a menacing figure obsessed with catching a whale he calls Moby-Dick. This book is all about whaling, which used to be one of the most lucrative industries in the world — and it was partially inspired by the author’s time in the seaside whaling town of New Bedford, Massachusetts.
  • Off the Path
    Off the Plank: The Turtle, America's First Submarine
    Davis Dunavin
    America's first submarine dates to the Revolutionary War. Built by a Connecticut inventor, it sailed into New York Harbor in 1776 with a mission to blow up a British warship. It was ahead of its time — maybe a little too ahead of its time. There are a few places you can see replicas of the Turtle — and one of them is at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex.
