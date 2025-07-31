Thank you for standing with WSHU!

We are humbled by the outpouring of support and commitment during yesterday’s emergency one-day drive.

953 listeners contributed a total of $268,063 to help replace our federal funding. This includes an incredibly generous match from members of our Beacon Society.

It’s nothing short of extraordinary.

THANK YOU. It seems like such a small word to express our great gratitude. You empowered us to continue to share the best of public radio with our entire community—ensuring that you and every one of our neighbors can be informed, entertained and inspired.

If you did not get a chance to participate in the amazing community effort, you can still join in.

Again, thank you so very much for standing with WSHU!!

I listen to WSHU every single day and it's worth it for me to equivalently spend it here than a cup of coffee.

Margaret, Sayville

I'm a first-time donor, and I should have donated years ago, so I'm glad to be donating now.

Katy, Easton

We love you guys. We love NPR, and we love WSHU!!



Christine, Huntington Station

I'm devastated by the loss of federal funding, so I'm just trying to help out. Yasmeen, Port Washington

Having classical music brings me peace and joy. Your news is accurate and gives me hope. Richard, Remsenburg