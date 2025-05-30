Financial uncertainty causing anxiety, stress

Mental health experts say they’re seeing a spike in people with anxiety and burnout due to the current economic uncertainty

They say this is especially true for people who are approaching retirement age and are worried about their retirement plans -- and whether they can rely on Medicare and Social Security.

Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds is President and CEO of Family and Children’s Association on Long Island. He says while you may not be able to control the stock market, you don’t have to feel helpless.

“Pick up the phone and call your member of Congress and weigh in, and say Medicaid or Medicare is important to me, and do your little bit", said Reynolds. "And sometimes taking just a little bit of action gives you that feeling of empowerment, gives you that feeling of having contributed to the dialogue and conversation”

He says it’s important to realize the difference between “self worth” and “net worth”.

"It’s your portfolio. You are more than that. You are a person with a family, with a community.”

Reynolds says this uncertainty is not going away anytime soon, so it’s important to have good mental health practices, such as proper sleep and diet.