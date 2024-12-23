© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSHU hosts Tom Kuser and Bill Buchner sign off for the last time

WSHU | By Janice Portentoso
Published December 23, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST
Julie Freddino
/
WSHU
WSHU hosts Tom Kuser (l) and Bill Buchner (r)
Geri Diorio
/
WSHU

As much as we’ve tried to deny it, we knew this day would come.

After 37 years with the station—24 of them as WSHU’s host of Morning Edition—Tom Kuser is retiring. He and his wife Joan are moving to New Hampshire, where they will get to sleep in (no more 2:30 a.m. alarm!) and be closer to their youngest daughter. Tom’s last day on the air will be Jan. 3.

Not to be outdone, our local All Things Considered host, Bill Buchner, is also retiring! While he thinks that he and his wife, Sue, will finally enjoy some downtime together, we look forward to his occasional return as a fill-in host. Bill will sign off for the last time on Dec. 31.

Tom and Bill have been our steady companions, anchoring NPR’s flagship programs and delivering the news to us every single weekday. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication and on-air presence…and we will miss them.

Julie Freddino
Bill Buchner and Petey

While Tom and Bill are vacating some big shoes, we think you’re going to really enjoy our new anchors. We’ll share that exciting news later this week.

Meanwhile, we could think of no better way to celebrate their years of service to our community, and all the major news events that they’ve covered, than for them to interview each other. Enjoy this wide-ranging conversation between Tom and Bill.

If you’d like to share your well wishes, you can record a message by going to the WSHU app and clicking “Send WSHU a Message.” You can also simply email your well wishes to membership@wshu.org.

Good night and good luck Tom and Bill!

Ebong Udoma, Tom Kuser, Daniel Schorr
1 of 6  — Scan_20241219.png
Ebong Udoma, Tom Kuser, Daniel Schorr
WSHU
Bill Buchner is a Yankees fan...
2 of 6  — BILL YANKEE SHIRT.jpg
Bill Buchner is a Yankees fan...
Ann Lopez
... while Tom Kuser is part of Red Sox Nation.
3 of 6  — IMG-0517.jpg
... while Tom Kuser is part of Red Sox Nation.
Ann Lopez
Petey helps with the editing.
4 of 6  — 8980.jpg
Petey helps with the editing.
Julie Freddino
Tom Kuser, fundraising during Sunday Baroque.
5 of 6  — 9402.jpg
Tom Kuser, fundraising during Sunday Baroque.
Julie Freddino
Founder's Day Celebration at Sacred Heart University - 5/18/22 (left to right) Julie Freddino, Janice Portentoso, Tom Kuser, Lori Miller
6 of 6  — 20220518_FD_2 (83).jpg
Founder's Day Celebration at Sacred Heart University - 5/18/22 (left to right) Julie Freddino, Janice Portentoso, Tom Kuser, Lori Miller
Tracy Deer-Mirek/Tracy Deer-Mirek / Sacred Heart University

News
Janice Portentoso
Born and raised in the Boston area, Janice spent the early part of her career managing the marketing communications efforts of entrepreneurial, high-tech companies in Massachusetts. After moving to Connecticut, she discovered WSHU and quickly became an avid listener. These days, she’s much happier communicating about public radio than tech widgets. She extends a big thank you to every listener who contributes…even a little.
See stories by Janice Portentoso