WSHU hosts Tom Kuser and Bill Buchner sign off for the last time

As much as we’ve tried to deny it, we knew this day would come.

After 37 years with the station—24 of them as WSHU’s host of Morning Edition—Tom Kuser is retiring. He and his wife Joan are moving to New Hampshire, where they will get to sleep in (no more 2:30 a.m. alarm!) and be closer to their youngest daughter. Tom’s last day on the air will be Jan. 3.

Not to be outdone, our local All Things Considered host, Bill Buchner, is also retiring! While he thinks that he and his wife, Sue, will finally enjoy some downtime together, we look forward to his occasional return as a fill-in host. Bill will sign off for the last time on Dec. 31.

Tom and Bill have been our steady companions, anchoring NPR’s flagship programs and delivering the news to us every single weekday. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication and on-air presence…and we will miss them.

While Tom and Bill are vacating some big shoes, we think you’re going to really enjoy our new anchors. We’ll share that exciting news later this week.

Meanwhile, we could think of no better way to celebrate their years of service to our community, and all the major news events that they’ve covered, than for them to interview each other. Enjoy this wide-ranging conversation between Tom and Bill .

If you’d like to share your well wishes, you can record a message by going to the WSHU app and clicking “Send WSHU a Message.” You can also simply email your well wishes to membership@wshu.org.

Good night and good luck Tom and Bill!