© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are currently experiencing a streaming outage to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-powered devices. We are working to fix this issue. Thank you for your patience.

Brad Dancer Named GM of WSHU Public Radio

WSHU | By Janice Portentoso
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT

FAIRFIELD, CT – WSHU Public Radio, the region’s principal source of public radio programming, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Dancer as General Manager. An experienced media executive, Dancer has amassed over 20 years of expertise in programming, journalism, corporate strategy, insights & analytics and marketing.

As GM, Dancer will oversee all aspects of the radio station, provide leadership and encourage innovation. In addition to cultivating new projects, he will build relationships with WSHU supporters, maintain and enhance community partnerships, and create meaningful collaborations.

WSHU Public Radio is owned and operated by Sacred Heart University. Of Dancer’s appointment, SHU President John J. Petillo said, “WSHU is a unique organization whose mission is to serve our community with extraordinary programming that informs and inspires. I am confident that Dancer will foster a culture of innovation and shepherd the station into a new era of content creation that goes well beyond the radio.”

“WSHU has a remarkable legacy of excellence, and I am honored to be part of this community,” Dancer said. “The collective talent and passion of the WSHU team has earned us the loyalty of our dedicated audience as well as countless prestigious awards. This uniquely positions us for success, and I am confident that, together, we will achieve even greater things.”

Throughout his career, Dancer has made significant contributions at companies such as National Geographic, WWE, Disney, Canela Media, and Paramount, working across local and national media across all distribution forms of news, education and cultural content. At National Geographic, he transformed an aging brand with an older audience and outdated delivery vehicles into a dynamic brand targeting younger audiences and delivering through multiple outlets across the globe.

Dancer has been an adjunct professor at Roosevelt University teaching “Technology Strategy in the Performing Arts” and serves on the boards of All People Marketplace, Modal Learning and CT Gift of Adoption. Dancer earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in communications and film studies from Purdue University, where he has often been a guest lecturer. He previously served on the Department of Communication advisory board there.
Tags
News press release
Janice Portentoso
Born and raised in the Boston area, Janice spent the early part of her career managing the marketing communications efforts of entrepreneurial, high-tech companies in Massachusetts. After moving to Connecticut, she discovered WSHU and quickly became an avid listener. These days, she’s much happier communicating about public radio than tech widgets. She extends a big thank you to every listener who contributes…even a little.
See stories by Janice Portentoso