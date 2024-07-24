Brad Dancer Named GM of WSHU Public Radio

FAIRFIELD, CT – WSHU Public Radio, the region’s principal source of public radio programming, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Dancer as General Manager. An experienced media executive, Dancer has amassed over 20 years of expertise in programming, journalism, corporate strategy, insights & analytics and marketing.

As GM, Dancer will oversee all aspects of the radio station, provide leadership and encourage innovation. In addition to cultivating new projects, he will build relationships with WSHU supporters, maintain and enhance community partnerships, and create meaningful collaborations.

WSHU Public Radio is owned and operated by Sacred Heart University. Of Dancer’s appointment, SHU President John J. Petillo said, “WSHU is a unique organization whose mission is to serve our community with extraordinary programming that informs and inspires. I am confident that Dancer will foster a culture of innovation and shepherd the station into a new era of content creation that goes well beyond the radio.”

“WSHU has a remarkable legacy of excellence, and I am honored to be part of this community,” Dancer said. “The collective talent and passion of the WSHU team has earned us the loyalty of our dedicated audience as well as countless prestigious awards. This uniquely positions us for success, and I am confident that, together, we will achieve even greater things.”

Throughout his career, Dancer has made significant contributions at companies such as National Geographic, WWE, Disney, Canela Media, and Paramount, working across local and national media across all distribution forms of news, education and cultural content. At National Geographic, he transformed an aging brand with an older audience and outdated delivery vehicles into a dynamic brand targeting younger audiences and delivering through multiple outlets across the globe.

Dancer has been an adjunct professor at Roosevelt University teaching “Technology Strategy in the Performing Arts” and serves on the boards of All People Marketplace, Modal Learning and CT Gift of Adoption. Dancer earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in communications and film studies from Purdue University, where he has often been a guest lecturer. He previously served on the Department of Communication advisory board there.