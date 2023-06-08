Sound Bites: Migrants struggle to thrive in New York

Good morning. Most migrants in New York City struggle to fulfill their basic needs, according to a survey of nearly 800 asylum seekers by immigrant advocacy organization Make the Road New York.

The report shows:



97% of migrants surveyed are living in shelters, and most are there due to low-income or were unable to find reliable jobs

58% of migrants are unable to pay medical bills or receive health care, and 72% are unable to afford basic living expenses.

65% of migrants hail from Venezuela and 14% are from Columbia — even though some suburbs label the migrants as “illegal” and threatening to the southern border.

A federal judge ruled this week that Rockland and Orange counties are likely violating the rights to intrastate travel and equal protection under the 14th Amendment. Suffolk County, the Town of Riverhead and more than a dozen municipalities across New York have issued similar orders to prevent the relocation of migrants. The federal ruling could curtail these orders when Rockland’s temporary injunction from a state court expires on June 14.

In the meantime, advocates recommend the city and state extend eviction prevention programs regardless of immigration status to help more families move from shelters to apartments, and to expand job training programs.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

An investigation is underway into dozens of anti-LGBTQ signs surrounding a Pride flag outside Greenwich Town Hall. The signs , all displaying the word “groomers'' with an arrow pointing to the flag, were placed Sunday night following a Pride Month celebration earlier that day. Greenwich’s Board of Selectmen issued a statement , condemning the hate speech.

Suffolk County legislators will consider raising sales tax to pay for a $4 billion sewer expansion. The measure would raise the county sales tax by 0.125%. The project would unify the county sewer district by consolidating smaller sewer districts and providing the infrastructure needed to clean up nitrogen pollution in Suffolk’s groundwater. The proposal would also be decided by voters in a ballot referendum in November. A public hearing is scheduled for June 21 at the County Center in Riverhead.

New Haven county police departments fail to represent their communities demographically, according to an analysis from Hearst Connecticut Media. West Haven’s police were the least diverse, with only 20% being officers of color. Hamden’s police force has the most balanced demographic between its community and officers, and employs more female officers than any other department. New Haven’s police employed the highest number of officers of color.

Nassau County prosecutors will investigate the Town of Oyster Bay inspector general. County District Attorney Anne Donnelly launched the probe into Brian Noone after a $2 million cybersecurity contract to his private business. Officials discovered that contract vendor Enterprise Security Solutions’ owner Michael Esposito, was listed as the cybersecurity practice leader of Noone's private company, Nova Venture Partners. Noone was relieved of his duties, and the contract was terminated in March.

Energy companies will have to reimburse Connecticut customers for spoiled food and medicine from prolonged outages. A bill approved by the state General Assembly seeks to improve consumer protections from energy companies by prohibiting utilities from charging consumers with rate increases, marketing and lobbying costs. It could also help reduce monthly energy costs.

Stay out of several eastern Long Island ponds that are infected with algal blooms. An analysis of water samples by Stony Brook University found cyanobacteria in South Merritts Pond in Riverhead and Mill Pond in Southampton. The blue-green algae make the waters appear scummy or discolored. Contact with the bacteria can be irritating and sickening if consumed, according to Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

Bridgeport’s Steelpointe luxury apartment complex has passed environmental review. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection approved construction to resume after PCBs were discovered earlier this year polluting the former steel manufacturing site. Clean-up is underway and construction of the 1,500 apartments is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Long Island’s first cannabis dispensary will open later this month. The Strain Stars dispensary in Farmingdale received final approval from the state Office of Cannabis Management. New York has a total of 14 licensed dispensaries. The state’s cannabis industry is expected to gain $4.2 billion annually and create 63,000 new jobs.

UConn may soon be inducted into the NCAA’s Big 12 after the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma exited the conference. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak is interested in the University of Connecticut due to its successful basketball programs, but wants UConn to improve its football game, calling the sport the “driver.” UConn could be the first university to join the Big 12 in 11 years since Texas Christian and West Virginia universities joined in 2012.