Sound Bites: Connecticut is home to around 100 moose

Good morning! Why are there so many moose in Connecticut? Moose are on our radar because three were killed in car collisions this month alone. This spring, some were spotted traveling southbound along the western half of the state at night and early morning hours.

Actually, 60 moose have been spotted so far in the state this year, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The state estimates that the number is closer to 100 residing in Connecticut — but young moose often travel long distances from neighboring states in search of food.

Steer clear of these six-feet-tall, 1,400 pound animals while on the road. Moose are 30 times more likely to kill motorists on collision than a deer.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The rapper Fetty Wap may face up to nine years in prison. Also known as Willie Junior Maxwell II, Wap was arrested in 2021 in Queens and admitted to participating in a drug smuggling scheme last August to transport over 500 grams of cocaine from Long Island for distribution in New Jersey. Wap’s lawyer hopes a federal court judge in Central Islip will reduce his drug charge sentencing to five years in prison on Wednesday.

Long Island Rail Road fares might still increase later this year — just not as high. During a finance committee meeting , the Metropolitan Transportation Authority reconsidered increasing fare prices by 4%, instead of 5.5%, due to a state payroll tax. However, toll prices are still planned to increase by 5.5% unless board members vote to change the rate increase in July. The new fare and toll prices are expected to go into effect by Labor Day.

34 Connecticut cities and towns are a year late in submitting affordable housing plans . In 2017, a law was passed requiring towns and cities to submit these plans to the state at least once every five years, detailing how they plan to increase housing in their area. In Fairfield and New Haven counties, Norwalk, Bridgeport, Trumbull, Shelton, Derby, North and East Haven failed to submit plans by the June 2022 deadline.

The Town of East Hampton was found in contempt and fined $250,000. New York State Supreme Court Justice Paul Baisley Jr. said East Hampton violated a temporary 2022 restraining order, preventing the town from turning its airport into a private facility or imposing new flight restrictions. The town said it was intervening to limit airport noise complaints from local residents. Town officials announced they’ll appeal this ruling.

Connecticut Republicans have called for a public hearing to challenge bail reform. Democrats want to reduce the maximum amount defendants can be charged with for bail. Republicans fear this change will threaten victims, allow violent offenders to repeat attacks, and cause a decrease in defendant court appearances.

Eversource may sell its stake in three offshore wind projects off of New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan said during the latest earnings call that this exit is due to the company investing more production in their land assets. The company is expected to announce an update in the sale of their stakes in the near future. Eversource spent $2.16 billion in offshore wind for the three projects.