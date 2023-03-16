Sound Bites: Connecticut’s first female mayor dies at 100

cwhf.org / Antonina “Ann” Uccello mayoral photograph from her service as Hartford Mayor from 1967-1971

Good morning. This is a milestone worth remembering during Women’s History Month.

Antonina “Ann” Uccello was elected the first woman mayor in Connecticut in 1967 — and the first woman to be elected mayor of a U.S. capitol city. She served as mayor of Hartford as a Republican until 1971.

“Mayor Ann” then went on to become the first female director of the newly established Office of Consumer Affairs in the U.S. Department of Transportation at specific request from then President Richard Nixon. She would go on to continue serving in her home state in organizations, such as Hartford Hospital, the Hartford Boys' and Girls’ Club, the American Association of University Women and the Hartford Public Library Board.

Uccello died Tuesday. She was 100.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) revealed in a statement to the Federal Election Commission that he will run for reelection in 2024. Santos can now continue raising campaign funds despite Nassau County Republicans urging Santos to resign. Santos' short career as congressman was filled with controversy before taking office in January after he lied on his resume to get elected. While he faces multiple investigations, Santos denies any wrongdoing.

The Milford Christian Academy is suing to overturn a 2021 Connecticut law requiring students to be vaccinated. The academy claims the law violates families' First and Fourteenth Amendment rights to religious freedom and equal protection under the law. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden has ordered the school and state Department of Education, Department of Public Health and the Office of Early Childhood to prepare for deposition by March 24.

Over 20% of Long Island Rail Road’s trains can’t run through the East River tunnel to Grand Central Madison. The tunnel, which was completed in the 1970s, is too small for LIRR’s train cars to fit through. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority had planned to order 160 new electric trains to run with the launch of the new terminal, but that plan was canceled in 2019. The MTA will now operate fewer trains from Penn Station, which could force riders to make more transfers in Jamaica.

A Bridgeport native became the first non-resident to access physician assisted suicide in Vermont. Lynda Bluestein, a 75-year-old who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Middlebury Dr. Diana Barnard sued Vermont in 2022, claiming the residency requirement violated her constitutional right to equal protection under the law. This settlement win may lead Vermont to become the second state to allow physician assisted suicide for non-residents.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $30,000 settlement with real estate brokerage Coldwell Banker Realty for illegal housing discrimination against Black, Hispanic, and other Long Island residents of color. This settlement was possible due to a three-year-long Newsday investigation of unequal treatment by real estate agents. At least $10,000 will be paid to Suffolk County to conduct fair housing testing.

A Catholic hospital system has backed out a partnership to provide services in northeastern Connecticut. Covenant Health said working with Putnam-based Day Kimball Healthcare would not be financially viable. Day Kimball will work with local and state officials to find other potential partners to ensure medical services are available in the community.

A Connecticut correctional lieutenant was arrested on Friday for recording a teenage girl in an Enfield store’s dressing room. Felix Ramirez was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts and will be charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct. He will be extradited back to Connecticut where the state Department of Correction will conduct an internal investigation.

Bridgeport City Council President Aidee Nieves said she believes the city’s lease deal at Sikorsky Memorial Airport was not conducted properly. Nieves told Hearst Connecticut Media that the deal with hanger manager Atlantic Aviation was not discussed by the entire council and did not receive a final vote. Sikorsky said the deal was a lease renewal, but Nieves wants the deal to have final council approval.

Racist graffiti was found on Daniel Hand High School in Madison on Tuesday. Authorities said they believe the person responsible is the same juvenile who marked hateful graffiti in the high school’s restroom in February. The state Juvenile Matters Office is investigating. The Connecticut Anti-Defamation League responded saying, “Connecticut must remain vigilant to the rise of hate in our state.”