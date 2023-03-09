Sound Bites: Connecticut expected to have longer and intense allergy season

Getty Images Connecticut expected to have longer, more intense allergy season.

Good morning! Does anyone else have the sniffles?

Connecticut is expected to have a longer and more intense allergy season this year, due to unusually warm winter conditions. The lack of snowfall and uncommon humid conditions this winter will lead to more plants surviving through the winter and early blooming to occur, according to Dr. Kevin P. McGrath, of the Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Asthma of Connecticut .

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:

Long Island is New York’s largest market for and lead adopter of electric vehicles. According to a report from the Drive Electric Long Island coalition, over 35,000 electric vehicles were registered in the region last year. Long Island represents 28% of the state’s total of 127,763 electric vehicles, with numbers expected to dramatically increase in 2023. This is perhaps because electric vehicles are becoming more accessible and affordable.

A 2019 victim of a police shooting in Hamden has settled a lawsuit with the town. In 2019, Stephanie Washington was an unarmed passenger in a car with robbery suspect Paul Witherspoon. Police Officer Devin Eaton and another officer opened fire on their vehicle, causing spine, sacrum and pelvis injuries to Washington. Witherspoon was unarmed and the accusations were unfounded. Mayor Lauren Garrett said the agreement still needs to be finalized before the exact settlement amount is disclosed.

A former Fairfield Town official was arrested on Monday for threatening local police. Raymond Neuberger had faced several charges for abusing cats and other animal cruelty. Neuberger is now charged with threatening after sending several aggressive texts to the Fairfield Police Department. He was released after paying a $5,000 bond. He is expected to appear in Bridgeport Superior Count on March 15.

The business jet passenger who died in a turbulence accident in Connecticut last Friday once served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations. The passenger was identified as 55-year-old Dana J. Hyde. She was aboard a twin-engine Bombardier Challenger 300 jet traveling from New Hampshire to Virginia that diverted to Bradley International Airport for an emergency landing. Federal authorities are investigating a trim issue on the jet that may have resulted in the severe turbulence.

The City of Bridgeport will offer $75,000 to a police lieutenant for being wrongfully suspended from duty in 2019. Then-Police Chief Armando Perez suspended Ronald Mercado and another officer for not following protocol, and deemed them psychologically unfit, after discovering that a fellow police officer had died from apparent suicide in his home.

A U.S. Capitol rioter announced that he will be running for mayor of Derby, Connecticut. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who now serves as a town alderman, was among the protestors who breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He was not charged with any criminal action. The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics said DiGiovanni is “unfit to serve” in elected office.

A bill in New York could increase the speed limit on certain roads to 70 mph. Proponents of the bill said increasing the speed limit would appropriately adjust to how more people now are comfortable driving at higher speeds on highways. New York has one of the lowest state speed limits of 65 mph, with 43 other states having a speed limit of 65 or higher.

Nearly 45% of Connecticut residents surveyed have issues with internet service reliability. About 2,000 residents participated in the first statewide broadband survey released by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. Fifteen percent of respondents also indicated that high service costs prevented them from using effective internet to work from home or use remote education.