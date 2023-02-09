Sound Bites: Grand Central Madison opens Feb. 27

Good Afternoon — Super Bowl betting is estimated to reach $16 billion when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A slice of those bets will come from mobile sports betting available in 33 states, including Connecticut and New York. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Governor Ned Lamont has told state universities to get ready to lose federal coronavirus relief funding. The universities argue that they still need temporary funds to function to offset the damage COVID-19 did to enrollment revenue. The governor proposed a budget that would allocate $887 million to the University of Connecticut to help find its footing through 2025.

The Long Island Rail Road will have a full service schedule to Grand Central Madison starting Monday, Feb. 27. The long-awaited station is supposed to better accommodate the high volume of passengers going to and from Manhattan’s East Side and Long Island. Once operational, passengers will be able to travel from Montauk to New Haven on one ticket.

A former UConn student has pleaded guilty to murder and assault using a Samurai sword. Peter Manfredonia will be sentenced on April 20, and could face 55 years in prison, after killing a man and severely wounding another in 2020. He led police on a six-day manhunt in several states before being captured and charged with several other violent crimes .

A Bridgeport man was awarded $125,000 after he sued for being severely beaten by police in 2017. Jeri Kollock is serving a four-year sentence for a violent carjacking. The encounter between Kollock and the police occurred in 2017 at the community vigil for Eric Diaz, a victim of gun violence.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced state support for DNA-based medicines in development on Long Island. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. finds its home at the Stony Brook University High Technology Incubator, developing technology that could serve as an alternative to existing gene therapy and mRNA vaccines.

A Shirley man was indicted for allegedly stealing six catalytic converters in Wading River. Blaise Marckesano was named as a suspect for the thefts of RV parts that occurred over two days at W.E.S. Trailer Services in 2021. Marckesano faces 13 charges relating to the crime, and is due back in court on Feb. 28.