Sound Bites: Dangerous cold, security for schools receiving threats
Good afternoon — Cold, isn’t it?
There will be dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees.
To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers:
- Call 211 in Connecticut
- Call 866-WARM-BED in Nassau County
- Call 631-854-9100 in Suffolk County
Thankfully, the week is almost over. Here’s a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:
- Governor Ned Lamont announced the launch of a new free online platform to connect small businesses with local manufacturers. The goal of “CONNEX Connecticut” is to improve the economy, he said, by making sure businesses make the best matches possible for their supply chains.
- Advocates praised Governor Kathy Hochul for including Suffolk County’s clean water plan as part of her latest budget proposal. The Nature Conservancy hopes the state funding will help Long Island replace aging septic systems that contribute to wastewater pollution.
- A second cannabis dispensary is coming to Bridgeport. The city’s zoning commission approved the new establishment, which will sell recreational and medical cannabis. It’s on the townline with Fairfield between Interstate 95 and Mountain Grove Cemetery.
- Connecticut schools can apply for $15 million in state funding to upgrade their security programs. Grants are available for public and private K-12 schools and some childcare centers that can demonstrate that they have received threats. The money can be used to communicate with law enforcement or enhanced security systems.
- There is a legal battle over wine distribution in Connecticut. Supermarkets want lawmakers to allow them to sell wine in their stores, but the state’s over one thousand independent stores argue that would put them out of business.
- Amazon has chosen Suffolk County Community College for their Career Choice program. The company will pay its employees tuition at Suffolk. The program helps its workers develop English proficiency, get their high school diplomas and train in high demand skills.