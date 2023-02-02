Sound Bites: Dangerous cold, security for schools receiving threats

Good afternoon — Cold, isn’t it?

There will be dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees.

To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers:



Call 211 in Connecticut

Call 866-WARM-BED in Nassau County

Call 631-854-9100 in Suffolk County

Thankfully, the week is almost over. Here’s a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:

