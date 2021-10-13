Biden will visit Hartford on Friday to promote people-focused agenda

President Joe Biden will be in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday to promote his Build Back Better agenda.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said Biden has chosen to come to the state to highlight his latest legislative agenda because Connecticut has been a national leader in investing in child care, free community college, elder care and pushing for making the child tax credit permanent.

“More than just the physical assets, roads, bridges, rail and airports, it’s the people who will use them. And the President coming here will give us a boost as we go back to Washington to get the job done and push this program over the finish line,” he said

Biden will also visit the University of Connecticut’s campus at Storrs for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

Blumenthal said Biden’s visit would boost the center.

“It would put this research center on the map for human rights and liberties — tremendously exciting and significant for the country and more so for UConn and all of us in Connecticut,” he said.

The center will be home to all of UConn’s human rights programs, including the Human Rights Institute and Dodd Impact — a program dedicated to former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and his father Thomas Dodd, who was also a U.S. Senator from Connecticut.