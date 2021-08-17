Connecticut Organization Sends Supplies, Personnel To Haiti

A Stamford-based relief organization sent nearly $3 million worth of supplies to Haiti following this past weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Workers at Americares Global Distribution Center packed nine tons of medicine, medical supplies and hygiene products.

Brian Scheel, Americares' Director of Emergency Response, said the shipments honed in on the most critical items needed.

“Several hospitals were destroyed, many others were damaged and those that are still operating are overwhelmed with many facilities reporting they lack the necessary medicines and medical supplies to treat those seeking care,” Scheel said.

Americares will deploy additional staff to Haiti next week.

A Methodist church in Bridgeport with a sister parish in Haiti has reported one parish member was killed. The church caretaker is in critical condition.

Reports estimate at least 1,000 people have died with thousands more injured.

