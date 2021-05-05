New Haven Denies Wrongdoing In Reaction To Sewage Spill Lawsuit

The New Haven, Connecticut, waste management authority that was blamed for a sewage spill in the Mill River last summer has denied any wrongdoing this week and has asked for a federal lawsuit to be dismissed.

The nonprofit advocacy group, Save the Sound, sued the Greater New Haven Water Pollution Authority in February for mismanaging the nearly 2 million gallon spill of wastewater that occurred near the city’s Eli Whitney Museum last Fourth of July weekend.

Some of the waste made its way into the Mill River causing several nearby beaches to temporarily close down. The advocacy group claims it was untreated sewage while the sewage authority says it was at least partially treated.

The authority also refutes what caused the sewer pipe to corrode and burst. The advocacy group said it’s neglect.