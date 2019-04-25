© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. Assembly Approves Pay Raises For Deputy Prison Wardens

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 25, 2019 at 6:03 PM EDT
The Connecticut General Assembly has placed 34 deputy prison wardens into a supervisory union and given them pay raises.

Senate President Martin Looney says the salary increase is necessary because the deputy wardens haven’t had a raise in eight years.

“It’s just plain equity on the side of recognizing the hard work of these employees who in many cases now earn less than people whom they are supervising.”

Republicans voted against the pay raise. They say the unions were not designed to protect management, and adding more employees would only add to the state’s long-term pension liabilities.

The pay increases and benefits will cost the state $218,000 next year, and will go up to about $579,000 after 2021.

Connecticut NewsConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
