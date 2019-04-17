© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Retiring Connecticut Judge Gives Trump Another Circuit Court Pick

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published April 17, 2019 at 9:10 AM EDT
gavel_pixabay_170103.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Judge Christopher Droney of Connecticut announced this week he’s retiring from the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, giving President Donald Trump the opportunity to fill a seat on one of the most influential courts in the country.  

Trump has already successfully appointed two Supreme Court justices and dozens of judges to the circuit courts, including the 2nd in New York. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said he plans to thoroughly vet candidates.

“President Trump has tried to remake the federal judiciary in the image of the far-right Republican fringe on issues like immigration and women’s reproductive rights and other key constitutional guarantees, and I’ve tried to stop many of those nominees.”

Blumenthal says senators normally play an active role in suggesting nominees. He hopes that will be the case this time.

“This nomination is supremely significant for Connecticut and our area, but also for the nation, and that’s why we will be looking for someone who is scrupulously objective, non-political and fair.”

Blumenthal says he and Senator Chris Murphy would have a say over final nominees. That’s despite a Republican rule change that aims to stop senators from nixing a judicial appointee from their state.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticutDonald TrumpJudiciary
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler