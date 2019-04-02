© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Aid In Dying Bill Fails In Committee

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT
steinberg_apjessicahill_190402.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, speaks on the final day of session at the State Capitol in Hartford in 2017. Steinberg chairs the General Assembly's Public Health Committee, which recently considered an aid in dying bill.

Lawmakers won’t take up a vote on a bill that would allow terminally ill patients in Connecticut to end their lives with the aid of a doctor.

State Representative Jonathan Steinberg of Westport, who chairs the Public Health committee, told the Hartford Courant Monday he didn’t have the votes to get the bill through the committee.

“It’s a very close vote, as you might expect, given it’s such a controversial subject. People have very strong passions, there’s a lot of personal belief involved.”

A representative for the advocacy group Compassion and Choices said the defeat is beyond disappointing and hopes the bill will someday become law in Connecticut.

Six states and the District of Columbia allow patients to end their life with a doctor’s assistance. Opponents say unethical doctors could coerce patients to end their lives.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
